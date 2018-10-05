



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Friday, predicted thunderstorms over the central cities like Abuja, Lokoja, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi, Jalingo, Bida, Minna, Jos and Ilorin in the morning.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Lokoja and Makurdi in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 16 to 24 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, and Kebbi axis in the morning.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 21 to 23 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning in the inland cities with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the coastal belt.

“Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 21 to 26 degrees celsius.

“There are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.