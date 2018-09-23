The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that the National Identification Number (NIN) could assist in investigation, identification and prosecution of corrupt people.

NIMC therefore called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to adopt NIN in doing its job.

The Director General of NIMC, Mr. Aliyu Aziz, counsel the Acting Chairman, ICPC, Dr. Musa Usman Abubakar, on the importance of NIN at the ICPC Headquarters, Abuja.

Aziz highlighted the importance of having NIMC as a strategic partner to ICPC, as it is the sole depository of data of all citizens and legal residence in Nigeria.

“Once the enforcement of the mandatory use of NIN commences from January, 2019, all transactions will require the provision of NIN making it easy to track corrupt practices and other financial crimes in the country” Aziz said.

To further reinforce the partnership, Engr. Aziz instructed the deployment of two Verification Systems to the ICPC Headquarters.

In his response, the Acting Chairman, DR. Musa Usman Abubakar commended NIMC for coming up with regulations that entails the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN, as it will not only ease the process of investigating and bringing corrupt offenders to justice, but will also curb their activities.

Musa also expressed gratitude to the management of NIMC for the Verification Machines and look forward to future collaborations.