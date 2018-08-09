The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) have entered into a partnership for the financial institution to adopt the National e-ID card as a payment card.

The partnership is expected to revolutionise the nation’s financial inclusion drive and the Nigerian economic landscape.

“This collaboration is seen as an important opportunity to enhance and intensify the robust relationship between the NIMC and UBA,’’ Loveday Chika, Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, has said.

“It also affirms a commitment to bring about an all-round implementation of the identity management system and ensure speedy issuance and activation of Cards using available channels.

“The collaboration is poised to ensure that the National electronic identity card which combines a proof of identity and access to financial services, will make it possible for Nigerians to receive a universally accepted identity card and also gain access to formal financial services.

“The all-embracing card is one of the main components of the National Identity Management System.’’

The commission is charged with the mandate to establish and operate, a National Identity Management System, maintain and manage the National Identity Database as well as issue a unique National Identification Number (NIN) and a General Multipurpose National Identity Card to eligible Nigerians and legal residents.

The Group Head – Cards, Digital Banking UBA, Mr. Adeyinka Adedeji, had before now, appreciated NIMC for finding the bank professionally worthy of taking up such a huge and technical project as that of the National e-ID Card.

“We are more than delighted and would ensure that we will further raise the bar in delivering the top-notch service UBA is known for.”

He further added that, the Card is embedded with the full functionalities of a prepaid Card, and can be loaded with funds and is acceptable on any payment platform including POS, ATM & Web channels for both local and international transactions.