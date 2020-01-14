<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) said it has enrolled about 223,000 Nigerians into the National Identity Database in Jigawa in 2019.

The state NIMC Coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Jakada, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Jakada said the people were registered in the NIMC’s 40 enrollment centres across the state.

The coordinator called on those who were yet to enrol to do so before the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) was enforced.

According to him, the enrollment was done in collaboration with the state government, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), community-based organisations (CBOs) and other stakeholders.

“We’re collaborating with the state government, NOA, CBOs and traditional institutions in areas of sensitisation and mobilisation of the people.





“NIMC also appreciates the efforts of the committee set up by the state to enlighten residents on the need to register and obtain their National Identification Number (NIN).

“The committee set up to mobilise people is very important because, before the committee, the turnout of people for registration was very poor.

“Therefore, we shall continue to leverage on our collaboration with the state government, CBOs and other stakeholders to improve on our registration.

“So, those who are to register should endeavour to visit any of our centres close to their localities and enrol for their NIN.

“And we’re using this opportunity to thank the government and all those who assisted us to achieve this in one way or the other,” Jakada said.

Newsmen recall that the state government had in 2018 inaugurated a committee to mobilise residents to participate in the national identity registration.