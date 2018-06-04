The National Identity Management Commission says it will use `Train The Trainers’ workshop to create more awareness and mobilisation for National Identity Number enrollment at the grassroots.

The Director-General, NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the commission would collaboration with National Orientation Agency to increase NIN enrollment by 50 million.

Aziz, therefore, urged all staff members of NIMC to give the collaboration the support and attention it needed, as it is geared towards achieving the Commission’s 2018 goal of effectively publicising and creating awareness on the system.

He said: “NIMC, in collaboration with National Orientation Agency will drive the campaign and advocacy effectively.

“NOA staff ‘train the trainers’ workshop will engender massive grassroots awareness and increase enrollment via the collaboration.”

The director-general explained that NIN slip was not temporary, but permanent token, adding that anyone who chooses to laminate it can do so.

Aziz said: “We do not offer lamination services; however, if you choose to laminate your NIN slip, it is at your discretion.”

The director-general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari commended the Commission on the insight of the national awareness and sensitisation campaign on the benefits of NIMC and the use of NIN.

He highlighted the importance of having the NIMC State Coordinators to educate NOA’s State Directors accordingly in their respective states on the collaboration to enable NOA drive the campaign and advocacy effectively.