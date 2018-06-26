The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to make the National Identification Number (NIN) a basic requirement for asset declaration.

The Director General of NIMC, Mr. Aliyu Aziz, made the proposal at a one day Code of Conduct Sensitization Workshop which held at the NIMC headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, it is vital for the two agencies to collaborate, and make the NIN a basic requirement for all public officers who come forward for asset declaration.

He noted that NIN will allow the Code of Conduct Bureau tie all records of public officers together, and automate the process so that you can search for an individual and his assets with the unique NIN.

Aziz said the intention of the Commission is to work as an ecosystem with all data collecting agencies, save billions of tax payers’ money, and work towards the same goal of creating a unique National Identity Database in Nigeria.

He explained that the ecosystem will go a long way in eliminating duplication of efforts and responsibility, and enhance security especially in the area of information sharing.

“We are currently working with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) which has made the NIN mandatory for land allocation within the FCT; and this process allows them track assets and transactions,” He added.

He applauded the management of the Code of Conduct Bureau for the visit, and the effort to enlighten and sensitize public officers on the codes and ethics of work expected of public officers in Nigeria.

Responding, Mr. Michael Okwose, the Deputy Director, Code of Conduct Bureau promised to take back word to his Director General, on the need to include the NIN in the data capturing process of public officers at the point of registration.

He also called on all members of staff of NIMC to abide by the codes and work ethics of the public officers, and cautioned against bribe taking, abuse of power, accepting and or soliciting for gifts/benefits of any kind, etc.

He added that every public officer must ensure that they declare their assets three months after joining any government organisation and every four years or be ready to face the law.