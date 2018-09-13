The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says the national electronic identity card can be used for money transactions.

Loveday Ogbonna, head, corporate communications, said the e-ID card doubles as a proof of identity and access to financial services, would make it possible for Nigerians to receive a universally accepted identity card.

“The card at the point of collection if activated could be used for financial transaction around the world and even on any master card platform, verve and others,” he told NAN.

“There is a provision in the system that enables you to load any amount of money you want into the card through ATM or POS.

“The bank we are using now is UBA, other banks will still come on board and at the point of collecting the card, the payment outlet is activated to enable you use it for financial transaction.

“Money can be paid into that card and money can also be withdrawn on any ATM anywhere around the world. You can also make purchases online, subscribe for DSTV, POS payment, and check balance and others.

“All you need do is to approach any UBA bank and request them to load the card with any amount of money that you want.”

Ogbonna also said that the commission was collaborating with other relevant agencies or organisations to have a central data collection point as directed by the vice president.

He noted that the integration of relevant agencies in the data collection would enhance proper documentation and reduce stress for the people.