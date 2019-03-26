<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extended its enrolment programme to the United Arab Emirate and the United Kingdom following the success recorded in the launch of the programme in South Africa earlier in March.

A statement by Mr Loveday Ogbonna, NIMC Head of Corporate Communication, disclosed that the commission’s Director General, Mr Aliyu Aziz, said the enrolment would be done in collaboration with agents.

“The extension is in line with NIMC’s mandate to ensure that all Nigerian citizens in Nigeria and the diaspora and Legal Residents in Nigeria are enrolled into the National Identity Database and issued the unique National Identification Number (NIN) to applicants upon successful enrolment.

”The NIN enrolment in UAE and the UK is in collaboration with the Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) and the National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL), Nigerian Companies licensed by the NIMC to serve as its agents, and carry out enrolment services across the globe with a view to ensuring best-in-class services and inclusivity,” he said.

Ogbonna said that the exercise would involve the demographic and biometrics data capture of all Nigerian citizens residing in the two countries.

The UAE programme is scheduled to take off on March 26 at the Online Integrated Solutions DMCC office, 22nd Floor, Silver Tower, cluster I Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai, UAE.

The UK programme would commence on March 29 at the Online Integrated Solutions offices as follow:

1. OIS services, 56/57 Fleet street London EC4Y IJU, UK; and

2. OIS Services, St. Georges House, 6 St Georges Way, Leicester LE1 1SH, UK

Ogbonna further reiterated that the programme would make it easier for Nigerians in Diaspora to be identified as the Federal Government has made the possession of NIN a mandatory requirement for selected services.

These services included elections, Bank account opening, Land Transactions, access to Legal/health services, acquisition/renewal of the International Passport, Driver’s License and the ECOWAS travel document.

He added that the roll out of additional locations in other cities across the globe where Nigerians reside would be concluded and announced in due course.

The Nigerian companies are licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

The companies are Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited, National eAuthentication Limited, Thebez Global Resources and Venn Technology Limited.