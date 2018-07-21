The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has flayed publications that it has suspended the issuance of National Identification Cards successful enrolees.

NIMC described as false, a publication that it had suspended issuance of the cards for three years.

A statement by Loveday Chika Ogbonna, Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, said: “We wish to inform the general public that the report, especially the headline, is false and misleading as the Commission has not suspended the issuance of Cards to successful enrollees at any time.’’

NIMNC said that at an event which held in Ibadan recently, the organisation only explained that its focus for the next three years via the Ecosystem is to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN while issuing the National e-ID Cards to successful enrolees.

She stated that NIMC explained that the world was moving towards digital identity and there was a need to bridge the digital divide.

“Accordingly, all individuals who, upon completion of their enrolment, have received an SMS are invited to proceed to the NIMC Office where they enrolled to pick up their Cards.

“Those who have not received an SMS can equally check the status of their cards on the NIMC website via www.nimc.gov.ng.

The NIN can also be accessed by using USSD code, dial *346# and follow the prompt, this service is available on all mobile networks.

“Citizens and legal residents who have also relocated from where they enrolled are advised to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request a card transfer form, which they would fill, and submit to the State Coordinator for processing.’’

However, she said that Nigerians and Legal Residents were reminded that the National Identification Number (NIN) was the unique identifier and most important token issued by the Commission and not the physical e-ID Card.

The NIN, which is fast gaining acceptance by Nigerians, is a set of 11 non-intelligent numbers randomly assigned to an individual at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

The NIN is used to tie all records about an individual in the database and is verifiable via the NIMC Verification Service (NVS) portal which is made available to institutions and organizations upon request.

Section 27 (1) and (2) of the NIMC Act, 2007, states that transactions including, application for and issuance of an International Passport; opening of individual and/or group bank accounts, all consumer credits; purchase of insurance policies, purchase, transfer and registration of land by any individual; National Health Insurance Scheme, and such transactions that have social security implications, registration of voters, payment of taxes, and pensions, will be done with the NIN.

Thus, all NIMC stakeholders, including the media as well as the general public are enjoined to stop peddling half-truths, or outright falsehood, but rather, work with the Commission to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System for National growth and development.