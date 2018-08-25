The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced the transfer of e-ID Card to any NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres of enrolee’s choice for collection.

The Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Mr. Loveday Ogbonna, said the request could be made from any of the NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres nationwide, other than where the individual enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN).

According to him, the transfer process is necessitated by a survey carried out by the Customer Care Unit of the Commission.

The survey shows that many registered applicants were yet to pick up their e-ID cards because they have either relocated from where they enrolled, or have changed the phone numbers they provided at the point of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

She called on such persons to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request for a card transfer form, which they would fill, and submit to the State Coordinator or Local Government Supervisor for processing.

The service, she said, was free for now and Ogbonna called on all individuals who have received the card collection notification either via SMS or emails to proceed to the enrolment Centre where they registered to pick up their cards.

They could also visit any NIMC Centre nearest to them to request for Card transfer if they have relocated from where they enrolled.

“For some people who have received SMS for Card collection but may have changed location from where they initially registered, they can walk into any NIMC office near them and make a card transfer request by filling a Card Transfer Form indicating where they now want the card to be sent.”

Explaining the process, he said an applicant should visit the specific Card collection Centre where he will like to pick up his National e-ID Card, and initiate the Card transfer process after he/she has received the SMS or email that the Card is ready.

“The applicant must came along with his/her NIN Slip, as well as evidence of notification, which could be via a text message, email or the NIMC portal before the card transfer process can be verified and initiated after due diligence.

“The authorized officer then commences the transfer by sending a request to the NIMC Headquarters, and the Cards will be rescheduled and dispatched to the requested locations; the applicant will be called by the Card activation officer to visit the requested Centre to pick up his/her Card.” Mr. Ogbonna further explained.