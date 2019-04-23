<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has approved the promotion of the Nigerian Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation, Dikko Bala, to Director.

Also elevated to the position of Director in the Agency was the Deputy Director, Maritime Labour Services, Rita Uruakpa.

ther beneficiaries of the promotion exercise were Kazir Musa, who was promoted to Deputy Director, and 18 officers, who were elevated to Assistant Directors.

Two hundred and thirty-six other staff across all grade levels also benefited from the exercise.

The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the Agency held in Lagos under the chairmanship of Major General Jonathan India Garba (retd).

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to continue to be committed to the Agency’s vision of taking the Nigerian maritime sector to an enviable height.

Dakuku stated: “Our determination to continue to motivate the Agency’s workforce remains unwavering. This was a rigorous but fair process, and in this wise, I will like to congratulate the newly promoted staff of the Agency and to say to them that the reward for hard work is more work.

“On our part as Executive Management, we will continue to ensure that staff are promoted as and when due so that they can remain motivated to give their best in the Agency’s drive to reposition the maritime industry.”

In their comments, the promoted staff said before now, staff of the Agency stayed very long on one grade level without promotion, but that story changed with the coming of the Dakuku-led Management.

According to one of the promoted officers, who craved anonymity: “More than ever, NIMASA staff have remained committed to the Agency’s course, knowing full well that every hard work is rewarded by the Agency’s Management. This promotion exercise has clearly shown that the Dr. Dakuku Peterside-led Management is determined to actualise its promise to take the Nigerian maritime sector to the next level by encouraging professionalism.”

Garba enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying the promotions will come with more responsibilities.

This promotion exercise is the third under the Dakuku management since assuming office about three years ago.