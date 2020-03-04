<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday explained why its Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, could not personally appear before a National Assembly (NASS) Joint Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Head, Public Relations, NIMASA, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, gave the reason in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Peterside had been invited to appear before the NASS joint committee investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country.

However, a member of the executive management, the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr Gambo Ahmed, led a team to represent the agency.

The absence of Peterside irked the joint committee members, who threatened to sanction him over his failure to appear before them.





Explaining Peteside’s absence in the statement, Osamgbi said the director-general was in Lagos, leading other management staff of the agency to receive members of the House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration who were on oversight visit.

“This was the reason the DG could not personally be in Abuja to honor the invitation by the NASS joint committee investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country.

“It is noteworthy that due to the clash of both schedules, NIMASA management communicated same to the national assembly joint committee, requesting for a change of date.

According to Osamgbi, NIMASA management respects the national assembly and would always respond to invitations from them.