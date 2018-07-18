The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ekpiri Effiom/Obutong, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River.

The items donated included detergents, rice, noodles, cans of water, buckets, condiments and toiletries.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General of NIMASA, said the gesture was part of its social responsibility.

“This is part of our social responsibility. We have done a similar thing in other IDP camps in Bayelsa, Rivers, Borno, Admawa and Taraba.

“It is our own way of supporting the IDPs to live better lives,” he said.

Dakuku, who was represented by Mr Isichei Osamgbe, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, described the condition of IDPs as unfortunate and urged other spirited individuals and organisations to support to them.

According to him, the donation was part of efforts by the management of NIMASA to reach out to the less privileged.

“Management has decided to touch lives, especially the Internally Displaced Persons in different parts of the country. It is our contribution to reduce the pains you are going through within our own little way.

“We feel it is necessary for us to identify with you in this very challenging period. We urge you to continue to pray.

“We also wish that, if others are doing the same, it will go a long way in solving some of your problems,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, Mrs Betty Okon, a leader in the Camp, thanked NIMASA for the gesture.

“We are happy and we really express our gratitude. You have done well for us and we pray that God will bless you abundantly,” she said.

Another leader in Camp, Mr Daniel Asuquo, thanked the donors for their concern.

He appealed for more support by organisations and individuals, especially in the area of electricity.

“I thank you so much, but I will like to appeal for electricity because since 2014, this camp has no electricity,” he said.