



A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Executive Director (ED), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to seven years imprisonment for laundering N1.5 billion.





Agaba, who was in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping, was said to have looted the money from the agency.

Agaba and nine others were charged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2015.