Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has described the Amayanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, King Theophilus Princewill, as a man of depth, candour and perseverance.

The Amayanabo has just turned 90.

Peterside, in a statement yesterday, said the monarch represented the truest form of royalty, who had always promoted, protected and entrenched the interest of his people maturely.

He said: “King Princewill is one of the few monarchs in Nigeria’s history to have risen to the pinnacle of his profession, in addition to leading an ethnic nationality that is renowned for academic excellence, industry and grit.

“Since he assumed the stool of his forbearers, he has been a man of peace, a father to all, very accommodating, resourceful and a reservoir of knowledge. He speaks with intellect, deep sense of history, humble and always willing to offer words of admonition to those who come across him.

“The people of Kalabari are fortunate to have such a man of depth, candour and perseverance as a father, monarch and guardian.

“We would love to have our father for many more years, as his advice, direction, admonition …remain as relevant as the times.”