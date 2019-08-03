<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Third Force Movement of Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigeria Intervention Movement has described peaceful protest as a constitutional right of all citizens.

The group said this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Obe.

The group was reacting to a statement by the police on the nationwide protest fixed for Monday.

It said it was illegal to criminalise of victimise any citizen for openly opposing government’s policies.

The statement read, “We wish to state strongly that peaceful protest or public demonstration against the state or government policies is a constitutional right of every citizen of Nigeria.

“So, it is illegal to criminalise or victimise any citizen of Nigeria for openly expressing contrary stand against government’s policies and programmes as currently being done by the Nigerian Presidency against the Monday mass protests of the Nigerian people.”