Management is a science but managing is an experience and it changes as the demands of man changes in time.

This was the submission of Professor Murtala Awodun, FNIM, the executive chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service at the 2019 Corporate Members’ Forum of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) held on Tuesday in Lagos.

Awodun, in his lecture “Management: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” noted that management of man and resources has begun from creation and man was made solely for that purpose

“Starting from creation, we are safe to say that the first profession is management. Man was created for the purpose of managing the earth, and the singular reason for management is to add value.

Awodun further noted: “The concept of division of labour also propelled the concept of management that we practice today.”

He said the future of management “can only be premised on circumstances and situations within the human nature, the organization, and the environment. This is because these three have played significant roles in the evolution of what we call management today.

“We cannot practice management tomorrow if we don’t understand management today. This is because management tomorrow is already here today.

“Our ability to excel in management tomorrow is based on our knowledge of management yesterday and practice of management today.”

Speaking on the reason for the forum, the President, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered), Professor Olukunle Iyanda said that the forum affords members to be more involved in the activities of the institute.

Appreciating members of the institute who have met all obligations set by the institution, Iyanda appealed to top level executives to share their knowledge with other members

“We would appreciate all corporate members encouraging their top level executives to make their rich knowledge and expertise available to the generality of our members through lectures and participation as resource persons in our capacity building and development activities.”

He added that management of the Institute will from time to time visit corporate members’ top executives “to encourage them to help us in spreading the gospel of management excellence through contribution of articles on their managerial experience and the lessons they have learnt in their distinguished careers.”