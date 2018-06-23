The National Institute for Democratic and Legislative Studies (NILDS), has called for the completion of its permanent site to solve the problem of space constraints bedeviling its post-graduate programmes.

The Director-General of the Institute, Prof. Ladi Hamalai made the call in Abuja during the matriculation ceremony for 45 new intakes for various post-graduate degree programme certificates by the Institute in affiliation with the University of Benin.

The new intakes, according to her, are the fifth set to be enrolled for various Democratic/Legislative capacity building courses being run by the Institute.

While urging students to take their studies seriously, she appealed to heads of the various departments in the National Assembly to allow staff undergoing courses with the Institute to attend lectures.

Professor Hamalai disclosed that the Institute has come up with policy of 70 percent class attendance for every student before being allowed to sit for examination.

“It is our belief that these constraints would be unlocked with the completion of the permanent site of the Institute along Airport Road in Abuja”, she said.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Benin represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Pius Iribhogbe, admitted the matriculants as post-graduate students of the Institution.

The Vice Chancellor declared that the convocation ceremony for students of the Institute, would no longer be conducted in Benin but at the National Assembly in Abuja; the first of which he said would take place in October this year.