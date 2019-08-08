<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued an alert warning Nigerians of imminent increased flooding, in September.

This was disclosed by the director-general NIHSA, Clement Nze, on Wednesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

The agency also accused state governments of failing to heed its previous warnings on floods released earlier this year.

It, however, urged state governments to pull down structures built on flood plains.

NIHSA is the agency responsible for issuing flood alerts in Nigeria.

The alert issued by NIHSA comes a day after the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) issued a notice for students to vacate the campus after a flood disaster killed four students on campus.

A pedestrian bridge which collapsed on Monday midnight killed four of the students of the institution and left many others injured.

Newsmen reported that no fewer than 74 Local Government Areas (LGA) in 30 states in Nigeria would experience severe flooding in June, July, August, and September, the according to the hydrological agency said.

Another 279 local government areas would experience minimum flooding across the country in the period, it added.

Recently, a director at the FCT high court in Abuja got missing after a flood submerged his vehicle.

The incident occurred last week at a bridge along Galadimawa roundabout in Abuja. This is the second flood within the area in a month.

On October 4, 2018, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared 12 states along the River Niger and Benue as worst affected by flood disaster, while other states were being monitored.

Nigeria’s climate has witnessed significant spatial and temporal changes with extreme weather and climate conditions with ocean surges and floods becoming more regular, according to the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

These shifts come with a number of socio-economic impacts on agriculture, hydrology, construction, education and health.

Nigeria has faced flooding in recent years, with hundreds killed and thousands displaced.