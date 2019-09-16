<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in Idi-Shin, Ibadan, Oyo State, has restated its determination to stem the current food crisis ravaging the nation.

Retired Major General Garba Mohammed, chairman of the governing board of the institute, said this, noting that the institute, which has distinguished itself in horticultural crop research with the necessary capacities and skills on production, processing and marketing of fruits, vegetables and spices, has all it takes to make the nation proud in food production.

Mohammed disclosed this at a three-day training workshop on Irvingia/Mushroom production and value addition held at the NIHORT Mbato sub-station, Okigwe, Imo State, recently.

To achieve sustainable economic empowerment in the commodity value chains, Mohammed said it was important to build capacity of stakeholders, stressing that capacity building was inevitable to equip stakeholders with skills and competences necessary in horticultural value chains.

This, he pointed out, would ensure sustainable agricultural development, improved income and economic empowerment.