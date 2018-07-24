President Mahammadou Issoufou of Republic of Niger on Monday arrived in Abuja to join his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari to witness signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Niger on Hydrocarbons Pipeline and Refinery.

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed the arrival of the Nigerien leader on his twitter handle on Monday night in Abuja.

The presidential aide also posted a short video clip showing President Buhari escorting the visiting Nigerien leader after an engagement at the Aso Rock.

He posted: ”As Nigeria – Republic of Niger set to sign a Bilateral Agreement for the construction of Hydrocarbon Pipeline from Niger to Nigeria tomorrow, President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahammadou Issoufou met tonight at the State House in Abuja.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing of the MOU between the two countries, which would take place on Tuesday at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, has been fixed for 10a.m.