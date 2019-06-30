<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic has been elected as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of heads of states and Government and taking over from president Muhammadu Buhari.

The election was part of modalities for the 55th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS which was declared open by President Buhari on Saturday in Abuja.

While declaring the session open, President Buhari on behalf of the ECOWAS, condoled with the families of the victims of terrorist attacks, banditry and inter-communal clashes perpetrated by some misguided elements within the region.

He assured all that the ECOWAS will not relent in its efforts to protect its peace-loving people and their properties, while vigorously sustaining the war against terrorism and criminality.

He said, “Let me offer, on behalf of all of us, our sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims of terrorist attacks, banditry and inter-communal clashes perpetrated by some misguided elements in our societies.

“We shall not relent in our efforts to protect our peace-loving people and their properties, while vigorously sustaining the war against terrorism and criminality”.

The President told Heads of State and Government there is a need for the adoption of a common strategy at the national and regional level to combat terrorism.

According to him, “We will reinforce our actions and resources for a more effective response to protect our citizens and secure our common space”.