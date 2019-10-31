<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A new study has revealed that Nigerians still find it hard to cooperate and work with each other for the good of the nation.

The study titled Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey report which was released on Tuesday was conducted by the African Polling Institute, Abuja.

The report, which is available on the website of the institute amongst other findings revealed that Nigeria is not a socially cohesive country; and more needs to be done by the government to promote oneness, trust, equity, inclusion and hope for the future.

The report signed by Dr Bell Ihua, Executive Director, API partly read, “The nationwide survey was conducted by Africa Polling Institute (API) to measure social cohesion in Nigeria. A total of 7,901 respondents were contacted, with 5,019 interviews completed to a response rate of 63.5 per cent of respondents who were 18 years and above.”

Social cohesion refers to the willingness of citizens of a country to cooperate and work together towards ensuring the survival and prosperity of the country.

Based on the report, five key components were used to measure social cohesion in Nigeria. They include, identity, trust, equity and social justice, patriotism, and self-worth and future expectation.

Results from one of the key components of the study, identity’ showed that “82 per cent of Nigerians prefer to identify themselves equally as Nigerian and from an ethnic group; including 25 per cent who prefer to identify more from an ethnic group, than being Nigerian. Yet, about 1 in 10 Nigerians (10 per cent) were found to prefer identifying themselves as only from their ethnic group, and not Nigerians.”

In addition, the study said that 45 per cent of Nigerians say the country is much more divided today than it was four years ago; compared to only 26 per cent who said it is much more united and 29 per cent who said the country has remained the same.

Interestingly, further analysis revealed that the South-East (70 per cent), South-South (59 per cent) and North-Central (47 per cent) regions had the highest proportion of respondents who thought the country is much more divided today, compared to the North-West (35 per cent), South-West (29 per cent) and North-East (29 per cent) regions.

Nigerians were also asked about their current feeling of the nation. From the result, 55 per cent said they feel truly proud of the nation; while 30 per cent said they feel really disappointed and 13 per cent said they feel indifferent.

API said that all interviews were conducted between April and May 20,2019, via face-to-face household interviews, using stratified random sampling technique in five major languages of English, Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

Geographic quotas were also assigned to ensure the selection of a nationally representative sample proportionately covering all senatorial districts and states, including the FCT.