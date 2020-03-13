The Federal Government is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that the country’s second suspected coronavirus case came out negative.

The Minister made this known on Friday morning as he gave an update on the case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.


He says the person who had contact with the Italian citizen and was quarantined has now tested negative and will soon be allowed to go home.

