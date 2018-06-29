Nigeria’s Stella Isibhakhomen Anukam has been elected a Judge of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

Sarah Sanda, media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja.

According to Sanda, “Nigeria secured the seat after fourth round of keenly contested election at the ongoing African Union Summit in Nouackchott, Muritania.”

Currently, the Director, International and Comparative Law, Federal Ministry of Justice, Anukam had a distinguished legal career spanning over 32 years and doubles as the National Coordinator on Human Rights Issues in Nigeria.

With vast experience in human rights issues, Anukam had led the Nigerian delegation to several meetings of the Ordinary Sessions of the African Union Commission on Human and People’s Rights, including the just concluded 62nd Ordinary Session in Mauritanian in April, 2018.

Anukam’s mission at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights is to contribute to build a strong, just and independent African court through the interpretation and application of the Africa charter, and other relevant human rights instruments for the protection and promotion of human and people’s rights in Africa.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in Nigeria, Anukam was until her present position in the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Director, Freedom of Information Unit, in the Federal Ministry of Justice.