



President Muhammadu Buhari says the international community must unite to defeat terrorism, corruption, COVID-19 and other challenges confronting the world.

Speaking at an event to receive letters of credence from the new ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina, Buhari said the second wave of COVID-19 is coming with more challenges than from the initial outbreak.

The ambassadors are Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa (Egypt), Faisal Ebraheem Alajrafi Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia), and Alejandro Miguel Francisco Herrero (Argentina).

“We have common challenges that impact so much on our countries, which include Terrorism, Insurgency, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons,” Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted the president as saying.

“On top of all these, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has come with different strains that pose additional challenges to the initial outbreak.





“These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work even more in concert to collectively identify appropriate ways and means to globally resolve these challenges.”

Buhari said Nigeria and the three countries have been enjoying good relationship.

“All three countries represented here enjoy excellent multilateral relations with us,” he said.

“In addition to the United Nations, the largest multilateral umbrella platform, we are also members of the G-77 and the South-South Cooperation which Nigeria, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have used to advance our collective interests and causes.

“Nigeria is proud to be associated with these platforms, for they have enabled us to work closely together with the principal representatives of these countries.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I urge you, in the course of your duties in Nigeria, to build on the successes of your predecessors and enhance the existing fraternal relations between our countries.”

Speaking on behalf of the new ambassadors, Awad Moustafa, Egypt’s envoy, thanked Buhari for receiving their letters of credence.