Nigeria’s flag designer, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, on Thursday unveiled the world largest flag in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to break the Guinness world record.

The private event took place at the Polo Ground, Jericho, Ibadan and was attended by Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, Timi Dakolo. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor also made a surprise visit to the event.

The flag covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters. It has a length of 75.3 meters and a width of 43.5 meters.

Prior to the unveiling, the Guinness world record for the largest flag to be flown was held by the United Arab Emirate. It covered an area of 2,448.6 square meters.

According to organisers of the event, the process to certify this achievement has begun and should be concluded before the flag is hoisted in Ibadan later this year.

The unveiling was also attended by members of Pa. Taiwo Akinkunmi’s family, close friends, and media representatives.





The 85-year-old Akinkunmi also gave special recognition to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for surprising and honouring him on the occasion, saying: “I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing.”

Irabor, who made a surprise visit at the event, said: “Let us always remember that the flag is not a mere symbol of Nigeria; it is a symbol of a United Nigeria. Let us work together for unity and love.”

Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, who was born on May 10, 1936, told journalists that he designed the Nigeria’s national flag about 60 years ago when he was studying Electrical Engineering at Norwood Technical College in London.

According to him, he saw a newspaper advert, calling on people to enter a competition to design the Nigerian flag, adding that he mailed his submission to Lagos in 1959 and in October of the following year, he received a letter inviting him to the London Office of the Commissioner for Nigeria in the United Kingdom, where he was told that his green and white design had been selected, and that he had won 100 pounds.

The flag was raised at the Independence Day of Nigeria on 1st October 1960 for the first time.