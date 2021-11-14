Nigeria’s envoy to Malaysia presents letter of credence

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei, Hajara Ibrahim Salim, has formally presented her Letters of Credence to the Head of State and King of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Al Mustapha Billah Shah.

Presenting the letter at the Royal Palace of Istana, Ambassador Salim, and the Head of State of Malaysia also discussed issues of mutual benefit and restated commitment towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

A statement by the Nigerian Embassy in Kular Lumpur disclosed that though Ambassador Hajara Salim was appointed High Commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei around February 2021, she was, however, unable to present her Letters of credence due to restrictions and measures put in place to reduce the effect of COVID-19 in the country.

The Nigerian Principal Envoy also conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appreciation of Malaysia’s hospitality and friendship.

The Ambassador who was accompanied to the ceremony by the Head of Chancery, Musa Godowoli and other officials of the Embassy is expected to present a letter of concurrent accreditation to the Sultan of Brunei latter on.