Nigeria will soon have a Diaspora Policy, according to the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said the draft policy had been submitted for approval by the Federal Executive Council.

“Very soon, we shall have our Diaspora Policy. This has been worked on by NIDCOM for approval by FEC”, she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke on Thursday, the second day of the 2019 Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit taking place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for Economic Growth.”

The NIDCOM chairman added that up to 600 participants from around the world were attending the summit.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is attending the event too.