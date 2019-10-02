<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday declared that the development of the nation was not negotiable, noting that there were no more excuses for underdevelopment after 59 years of Independence.

In his 59th Independence anniversary speech, Akeredolu said the nation was still far from her projected destination after securing her independence from the colonial masters.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said people at the helm of affairs of the nation should strive to build a strong and viable economy that would engender a prosperous, progressive and dignified the life of the citizenry.

Expressing hope in seeing a developed Nigeria, the governor observed that with concerted efforts of all and sundry in the fight against corruption and engaging in handwork, enterprise and creative works, the nation would advance meteorically.

He said, “The nation is going through some challenges such as insecurity of lives and property, poor welfare and other vices which are making lives difficult for our people.”

He, however, disclosed that the state government was collaborating with the Federal Government and South West states to map out strategies to get rid of crimes in the states.

The governor revealed that no fewer than 120 motorcycles and 20 Hilux vans had been procured by his administration to enhance the fight against insecurity.

Speaking further on the strategy of the government to fight crimes to a standstill, Akeredolu disclosed that a security outfit code-named ‘Amotekun’ would soon be inaugurated in the South West geo-political zone.

Nevertheless, the governor assured the people of the state that his administration was working hard to ameliorate the suffering of the people through new economic development plans.

In his drive to achieve this, he vowed that his administration would fight corruption, waste, inefficiency, ineffectiveness and unpatriotic attitude displayed by some individuals in the state.