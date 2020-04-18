<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A total of 17 Coronavirus patients have died in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, disclosed this on Friday.

It also said Nigeria recorded 51 new cases of the virus, the highest the country has had since its first case in March.

NCDC said “32 cases were recorded in Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti.





Newsmen observed that on Thursday, April 16, Nigeria only had 13 deaths, however it jumped to 17 on Friday.

With the latest report, Nigeria now has 493 confirmed cases in the country.

Confirming the development, NCDC on Twitter wrote, “As at 10:10 pm, 17th April, there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159, deaths: 17.”