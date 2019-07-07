<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of the Ado Ekiti branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Samuel Falade, on Friday faulted the country’s constitution, saying it “creates a tyrant” and “destroys the fabric of democracy.”

Falade spoke at a press conference organised as part of the 2019 Annual Law Week of the branch in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “No one is safe in a state where all powers are fused into one arm of government, or where an arm of government is so much empowered to deal with another arm of government without recourse to the rule of law.

“This type of system creates a tyrant, who with tyranny, holds sway and destroys the fabric of democracy. As our democracy matures, its dynamics also adjusts and it requires the major players to also adjust their sails to weather the turbulence brought about by change.”

According to the NBA chief, the over-concentration of power in the executive arm of government undermines the independence of the judiciary.

He said, “With this imbalance, the rule of law is at a greater risk. And this must be corrected, because judicial independence is the essential condition for effective justice administrative system.”