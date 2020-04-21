Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

Nigeria has now recorded thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 23 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, in 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti states

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, with 188 patients discharged and 22 dead.

