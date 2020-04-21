Nigeria has now recorded thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 today.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 23 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, in 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti states
Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
23 in Kano
5 in Gombe
3 in Kaduna
2 in Borno
2 in Abia
1 in FCT
1 in Sokoto
1 in Ekiti
As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 188
Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020
As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, with 188 patients discharged and 22 dead.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]