Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.

Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos

12 in Kano

2 in Katsina

1 in Delta

1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020