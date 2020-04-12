<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the country recorded five new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

According to a tweet on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara, 1 in Katsina.

“As at 09:10pm, 12th April, there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

It added: “There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria, namely: Lagos- 176, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1, and Kano- 1.”



