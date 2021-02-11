



The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Thursday commended Nigerian women judges for displaying high level of integrity in the discharge of their judicial functions in spite of challenges.

The CJN stressed that going by their hard work, female judges would soon take over the judiciary in Lagos.

Justice Muhammad, who spoke in Abuja at the biennial conference of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN), however said he was not surprised by their performance because they have expertise that can’t be doubted.

The CJN, who was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, pleaded with women judges to continue to make giant strides in the discharge of their judicial functions.

He noted that female judges have something men don’t have, adding that their expertise and thoroughness are not in doubt.





“I’m happy that women judges in every state in Nigerian have been doing wonderfully well, they have some expertise that can not be doubted, and happily I want to say that very soon they will take the judiciary in Lagos,” he said.

While thanking Justice Peter-Odili, who is the outgoing chairperson of NAWJN for her tremendous contribution to the association, he urged the female judges to keep the good work.

Justice Peter-Odili in her welcome address, lamented that women are still being discriminated against in the country.

She noted that challenges faced by women in the work environment in Nigeria particularly judges is worthy of consideration in such national conference.

She said as a developing nation, the place and the role of women is till being confused and largely misunderstood.

“As we look forward to government for the 35% affirmative action, the need to have women to prepare themselves to take up the opportunities on arrival is imperative and it is a task which we must championed and pursue with vigour,” she said.