



Anthony Ayine, auditor-general of the federation, has been appointed as a member of the African Union (AU) board of external auditors.

Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson of the AU commission, conveyed the appointment in a letter addressed to Ayine.

Quartey said Ayine’s membership of the board will last for one year.

“I have the honour to inform you that the Republic of Nigeria has been appointed to serve on the AU Board of External Auditors by the Executive Council Decision EX.Cl./Dec.1027 (XXXIII) and by the Assembly Decision – Assembly/AU/Dec.15 (XXXI),” the appointment letter read.

“This is in line with Article 78 of the African Union Financial Rules and Regulations, which states that “The AU Board of External Auditors shall comprise of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from member states of the union appointed by the Executive Council.

“I, therefore, would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Republic of Nigeria and we look forward to a fruitful and beneficial interaction during the Republic of Nigeria’s term of office from 2019 to 2020.

“By copy of this letter, the Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the AU Board of External Auditors is advised to initiate communication, provide relevant information, organise the handing over by the outgoing members, and to facilitate the preparation for the audit of the fiscal year 2018.”

The AU board of external auditors plays a crucial role in offering significant guidance on the prudent use of resources, which is an accountability mechanism and an assurance to member states and stakeholders on the utilisation and management of the the union’s resources.

The audit is also crucial in the periodic risk assessment and for proper planning and effective response to emerging issues.

The board submits its findings and recommendations to the assembly of heads of state and government, through the advisory sub-committee on administrative, budgetary and financial matters.

The board’s audits the African Union Commission, its organs and offices.

Ayine was appointed auditor-general of the federation on January 12, 2017.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 1986 and earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, in 1993.

He is a fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), having been previously chartered by ICAN in 1998.

He is also a certified forensic accountant (CFA) and an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) as well as the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).