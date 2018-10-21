A cleric, Rev. Maxwell Onyia, has enjoined Nigerians to reconcile with God in order to attract His blessings and national healing to the country.

Onyia gave the admonition in a sermon he delivered at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu on Sunday.

The sermon was themed: “The Ministry of Reconciliation for Nations Building’’, which was taken from 2nd Corinthians 5 verses 18.

He noted that individuals in the nation needed to reconcile with the Almighty God to amend the broken relationship with Him.

“God is holy and righteous, but our sin separates us from Him. Sin made us His enemies.

“On the cross, Jesus took our sin upon Himself, satisfying God’s justice.

“Jesus’ death made it possible for us to have peace with God.

“As God was reconciling the world to Himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them,” he noted.

According to him, with genuine reconciliation to God, the lost glory of the country will be regained once more.

The cleric, however, prayed for God’s grace and guidance on the leadership of the country as well as other people in position of authority.