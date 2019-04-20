<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gladdened Point Foundation has called on journalists in the country to use the media as a tool of promoting peace.

According to the NGO, there are few individuals who are gaining so much from the impunity in the land adding that Nigeria can’t move forward as a nation unless the people learned to love and accommodate one another.

Speaking at the 2019 special ambassadors for peace workshop and international induction of United Nations ambassador for peace members tagged, “National peaceful Coexistence; Using “The Cross” and “The crescent” as great assets held in Abuja in collaboration with the Universal Peace Federation, Social director of the group, Aliyu Musa, said the media has an important role to play on peace and harmony among various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

“Journalists must use their medium as a tool to promote peace in the country,” Aliyu said adding that Cross means Christianity while Crescent is also associated with Islam stating that they are unifying factor for all religious not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

“We have religions but we do not know how to practice them. We claimed to be Muslims and Christians but we are not practicing what the real religious teaches teaches.”

“So, I am appealing to every one of us to embrace peace, stand for the truth, do the right thing at the right time. Words are always matched with actions, demonstrate the reality of peace and at the same time say the truth anywhere you find yourself.

“We must be alive in our consciousness in all areas of our personal, social, political, family and religious lives,” he said.