The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Nicholas Okoh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to act fast to arrest the starvation in the land.

“There is hunger in the land and the Federal Government should make haste to salvage the deplorable situation,” Mr. Okoh said Sunday.

In his Presidential address to the Diocese of Abuja Synod held at Basilica of Grace Gudu, Abuja, Primate Okoh said apart from the languishing starvation among the workforce, the pensioners, who were suffering, needed to be remembered too.

He commended the Federal Government for the steps it took in responding to the cries of workers on their meager wages, saying: “The economic realities of the present day makes this step an imperative.”

He also said the widespread unemployment in the country should be tackled as a matter of priority.

”Government should expedite action in this direction so that our young people can make meaningful contribution to society and find fulfillment in their father-land,” the bishop said.

On a strong note, he called on every Nigerian to be prepared for the 2019 General Election by ensuring that “each eligible voter is duly registered. No amount of inconveniences you may face in the course of registering and obtaining your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) can be comparable to sitting on the fence”.

For those seeking re- election, he said: “We charge you all to look critically at the conditions in the country before presenting yourselves.

“It will be a moral evil for any candidate to gain the confidence of the people, then after being elected into power, instead of improving the lots of the country, to turn round and start t o blame past governments. Nigerians are tired of retrogression and stagnancy. We need to move forward.”

The Primate called on the government to do something urgent about the mindless killings going on in Nigeria.

“Something drastic should be done to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, anywhere in the country,” he said. “Otherwise, if they are killed there will be nobody , to vote come 2019; and without the people, there cannot be any government.

Mr. Okoh commended the government’s stand against same sex marriage. ” it is a stand for the marriage and family institutions as God made them. It is a stand against satan and the work of darkness.”