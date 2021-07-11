Nigerians in South Africa warn compatriots against business in troubled areas

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has urged compatriots living in that country to take precautions while doing business in troubled areas, to avoid destruction of their goods and property.

The President-General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the South African arsonists are at it again leaving destruction on their trails.

“Jules Street Johannesburg has been torched by this hoodlums, where they had destroyed properties of mostly foreign nationals.

“The attack started at about 2a.m. earlier this morning and had continued, the police have not been able to get access to the area, which had been blocked by the Zulu arsonists.

“We appeal to Nigerians to please keep away from this troubled area, until peace and normalcy return.

“Many Nigerians are business owners in those areas and most likely to be affected with this great loss. However irrespective of the loss, life is more important.

“We request our people to be vigilant and carefully monitor their movement in the affected areas and beyond,” Okoli said.

He explained the situation by saying South Africa is tense, arising from the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, adding that his supporters had demanded for his immediate release.

He further expressed concern over unlawful attacks by South Africans on foreign nationals, including Nigerians to be worrisome.

“We bemoan the incessant attacks on Nigerians business and properties over matters that do not concern them.

“We have often been sacrificed on the alter of politics with great losses; we will continue to appeal to the appropriate authorities to provide protection, especially at a time like this,” he added.