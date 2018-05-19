Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, on Friday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that larger percentage of Nigerians have lost confidence in his government.

The primate justified his claim with the increased frustration and lamentations of Nigerians as a result of bad economy, unemployment, poverty and the unending killings in some parts of Nigeria.

Delivery the Bishop’s Charge at the 2018 Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Abuja, the clergy challenged the Federal Government to quit complaints, but rise to the responsibility of governance.

He said, “The essence of political position is to improve on the people’s standard of living and not to inflict more pain and suffering on the people. Unfortunately, unemployment, hopelessness, poverty and crime have increased in recent past.

“It is obvious that there has been policy somersault and obvious lack of focus and direction in this administration. That could, perhaps, account for lots of mistakes that had increased the frustration and poverty in Nigeria.”

He challenged Nigerians to endure whatever discomfort they might encounter in the quest to get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), as they would enable them make good choice of leaders in 2019 elections.

Bishop Okoh also suggested that anyone seeking political office in 2019 should be critically examined.

He continued, “They should prove to Nigerians that they have all the qualities, competence and experience needed to pull Nigeria out economic, political and social dungeon.

“We have commenced enlightenment in the churches and we would continue until people are well enlightened to make good choices.”

The clergyman also registered the discontent of the Church as regards the inability of government to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu, who is still in Boko Haram captivity for refusing to denounce her religion.

Aside Leah Sharibu, the church asked government to also facilitate the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls that was kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.