The Tema Police have arrested five Nigerians who allegedly raped a woman in the presence of her husband during robbery at Community 25, Tema, Ghana.

According to a report published on Ghanaweb, the suspects were apprehended last weekend.

Their mode of operation is attacking mobile money vendors, mostly women in their house with machetes and guns and raping them after taking away their valuables.

Confirming the incident, Chief Superintendent Cecilia Arko, Crime Officer of the Prampram Divisional Police Command, said that four among the five suspects had attacked a couple at their residence at about 3:00 am barely a month ago.