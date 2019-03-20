



The UN Information Centre (UNIC), Lagos on Wednesday enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the culture of always making themselves and others around them happy, no matter the situation.

UNIC’s National Information Officer, Dr Oluseyi Soremekun, gave the advice in Lagos at an event to celebrate this year’s UN International Day of Happiness in Nigeria.

The theme of the day, jointly organised by UNIC, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and the Woman Child Wellness Foundation, was “Happier Together’’.

“The UN underscores the importance of happiness hence it set March 20, every year, for the celebration of the International Day of Happiness.

“We must, therefore, know that we should not always strive to make only ourselves happy, but to also make others, especially children and the physically challenged happy at all times.

“There is a lot for Nigerians to learn from Bhutan, where the goal of Gross National Happiness is promoted, just like a National Economic Product,’’ he said.

Soremekun said that the UN Sustainable Development Goals that sought to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect the planet would lead to people’s well-being and happiness.

He said that the day was the UN’s commitment to making people realize the importance of happiness with people and in any situation.

The Founder of Woman Child Wellness Foundation, Ms Labisi Orkeh, said that her organisation decided to celebrate the day with about 500 pupils of the Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, to make them happy.

Orkeh said that it was imperative for every Nigerian to always prioritise children’s happiness and well-being, because they were the future of Nigeria.

“We strongly want to describe today as a special day to show love to these children. We are celebrating today with these children to give them hope and make them happy.

“We have decided to focus on children because they are the future of this country and the world,’’ she said.

The children, who danced to different music, savoured different delicacies, were on circus train rides, and a farmhouse obstacle course, among others.

The International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated worldwide every March 20, was conceptualised and founded by a philanthropist, activist, statesman, and a prominent UN Special Adviser, Jayme Illien, to inspire, mobilise, and advance the global happiness movement.

The day has been observed annually since 2013.