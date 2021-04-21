



Stunned by his professional conduct and exceptional calmness in the face of provocation by a civilian, some Nigerians have presented a one million naira cash gift to an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sunday Erhabor.

A traffic offender, Victor Ebhomenyen, had on Saturday assaulted the policeman in the Oniru area of Lagos State and inflicted severe body injuries on him but 53-year-old Erhabor kept calm despite having his official AK-47 rifle with him.

Erhabor, who joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992, became social media sensation after a video of the encounter went viral.

Newsmen had reported that some Nigerians on social media started a donation for the officer for maintaining calm in the face of assault.





The donation was started on Sunday by a Facebook user, Ugo Egbujo. According to Egbujo, “Many of us have indicated interest to bless that police officer. The idea is to support ethical policing. The idea is to encourage responsible policing. We will give ourselves 48hrs. No amount is too small. It’s a show of support.”

A total of 158 donors raised one million naira which was gifted to Erhabor on Wednesday.

When contacted, Erhabor confirmed receipt of a one million naira cheque issued in his name.

Erhabor enthused, “I received a cheque of one million naira this afternoon. I feel so excited and I thank all Nigerians. This shows to me that Nigerians have not lost hope in the police.”