<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Boss Mustapha and Abba Kyari as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff respectively.

According to these distinguished Nigerians, the move is a step in the right direction, a testament of the president’s resolute commitment to entrench the gains made so far by his administration in the past four years.

In order to sustain these massive accruals in other aspects, especially in tackling terrorism and insurgency, Nigerians in Diaspora, however, urged President Buhari to extend the same gesture to the Security Chiefs.

The group made this plea after an extraordinary emergency general meeting in London, the United Kingdom, on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the President, Clifford Ogbonna, retaining the country’s security architecture will be crucial in building on the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other vices.

According to the group, the current Service Chiefs worked tirelessly in ensuring that Nigeria does not experience a security decline as was the case prior to President Buhari’s administration.

Read full text below:

The text of an Electronic Statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group on the reappointment of Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to the President and Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation for immediate release on Saturday, 6th July 2019.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group arising from its emergency extraordinary general meeting which held in London the United Kingdom to review the state of affairs in Nigeria vis-à-vis the reappointment of Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, resolved on the followings:

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group salutes the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari in the reappointment of Mallam Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha respectively, which is an indication of an unalloyed commitment to the Nigerian cause given the fact that these two individuals have displayed a rare commitment to ensuring that Nigeria is on the path to greatness through their actions during the first tenure of the present administration.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group, notes that the Office of the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Government of the Federation are offices that are instrumental to the smooth running of government business and the choice by President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the duo is indeed a testament to his commitment to entrench the gains made so far by his administration in the past four years.

The reappointment of Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha came as no surprise to the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group given the fact that their activities were closely monitored in the last dispensation by the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group through the constant evaluation of the quality of work emanating from these two offices especially as it concerns government business in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed exhibited an enduring legacy of selfless service by his ability to identify those that are genuinely committed to the Nigerian cause and not pressured by the court of public opinion in appointing and reappointing individuals into sensitive positions of authorities.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group consequently wishes to state that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has ensured that the appointment and reappointment of individuals into positions of authority in Nigeria is based on merit and track record, which was recently displayed in the reappointment of Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha respectively.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group states that another area that has witnessed a significant level of improvement and sacrifices is the area of the security architecture in Nigeria. It would be recalled that before the coming in of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Nigeria was on the verge of collapse and that meant that quality appointments needed to be made in the critical security sector.

This ultimately gave rise to the appointment of the present crop of service chiefs that literally hit the ground running and today we are all witness to their exploits, bravery, commitment and dedication to duty that has seen a tremendous improvement in the fight against Boko Haram and other militant groups in the country as well as a more focused and professional Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group therefore charges President Muhammadu Buhari extends the same patriotic gesture by retaining the present crop of service chiefs in Nigeria, led by General Abayomi Olonishakin in an attempt towards ensuring that gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP and other violent groups in Nigeria are sustained in the overall interest of the country at large.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group has monitored the activities of the Service Chiefs in Nigeria since 2015 wishes to state that in the annals of the country, Nigeria has never experienced the level of commitment as exhibited by the service chiefs in ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is maintained at all times.

The Service Chiefs have indeed worked hard night and day towards ensuring that Nigeria stays united, safe, and secured in line with the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian people.

It is also instructive to note that the service chiefs in Nigeria are by all indicators those that have strived to translate the policy direction of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari into tangible realities as evident in the fact that no Nigerian state or local government area is under the control of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The fact that the federal capital territory Abuja and its environs have not witnessed any terrorist attack since 2015 is also a testament to how hard the service chiefs have worked in ensuring that Nigeria does not experience a security decline as was the case before the coming on board of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group after a careful deliberation on the above stated facts, believes that the service chiefs are deserving to be a part of this new administration in an attempt to avoid a policy summersault or a change of operational strategy that might create a vacuum and buoy the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to gain grounds.

The Nigerians in Diaspora having researched extensively on warfare and how countries have been able to overcome such challenges notes that war commanders are not changed in the middle of a war, especially when victory is near sight.

The Nigerians in Diaspora, therefore, urge President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the same patriotic gesture of retaining the service chiefs in Nigeria in an attempt to sustain and win the war against terror in Nigeria ultimately.