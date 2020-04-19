<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As Nigerians continue to mourning the exit of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Ghana chapter, has also said it is saddened by the news.

The Acting President of NIDO-Ghana, Mr Kingsley Attoe, made this known on Friday in a telephone interview with newsmen.

Attoe said, “We were saddened to hear about the death of Kyari. It is note worthy that he played a pivotal role in the government of our country from 2015 till his demise.

“He served his country until his death, which ensured the smooth running of his fatherland as giant of Africa.





“He was indeed a selfless and very committed officer of the state, a role model to those who knew him personally or worked closely with him.

“In as much as we know that this is a difficult time for our country Nigeria, the President and the family of the deceased, we believe that God knows best.

“The entire Board of Trustees, executive and members of NIDO-Ghana extend deepest sympathy to the family of the departed chief of staff, the President and Nigerians.”

Newsmen report that Kyari was first appointed as Chief of Staff to the President in August 2015, and was reappointed in 2019 by President Buhari.

Kyari, who left behind a wife and four children, was buried on Saturday, April 18, at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja.