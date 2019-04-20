<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Worldwide (NIDOW) has announced plans for the second edition of its Global Development Conference slated for April 24 in Netherlands.

Mr Kenneth Gbandi, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Europe, and Coordinator of NIDOW, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the conference would brainstorm on the enrolment of all Nigerians in Diaspora in the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Gbandi said that full participation of NIDOW in the nascent Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) would also be discussed at the conference.

“The realisation of the Diaspora Voting Rights by 2023, advocacy for good governance in Nigeria as well as safety of all Nigerians in Diaspora are among issues to top the agenda.

“Knowledge and skill transfer for homeland development and activities for Diaspora Day 2019 in Abuja will also be discussed,” Gbandi said.

He said that a news conference, scheduled for April 23, ahead of the NIDOW global event, was part of the activities lined up for the conference.

Gbandi said that the media interaction would be hosted by Mr Tony Airhenbuwa, the Programme Director, Heritage Media Network International, Germany, and Mr Femi Awoniyi, the Editor-In-Chief, African Courier International, Germany.