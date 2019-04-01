Five Nigerians, who allegedly robbed a bureau de change in Sharjah, United Arab Emirate (UAE), have been arrested.

Five Nigerians, who allegedly robbed a bureau de change in Sharjah, United Arab Emirate (UAE), have been arrested.

The suspects reportedly fled with cash of different currency worth Dh2.3 million (N226,182,000).

According to the Sharjah police, the men barged into the exchange and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, stole the money in multiple currencies and fled.

Two employees at the exchange were injured as they resisted the robbers. One of them managed to notify the police.

The Sharjah police coordinated with forces from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman to arrest the suspects within 48 hours after the robbery was committed.

A top police official said the suspects came to the UAE on visit visas on March 18.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR