The Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, has said Nigerians have not been blacklisted as far as its immigration rules were concerned.

The envoy stated this on the occasion of the country’s 74th independence anniversary held in Abuja. He spoke following reports that Nigerians were no longer welcome to Indonesian as they face harassment from Indonesian immigration.

The envoy recalled the age-long ties not only between Indonesia and Nigeria, but between Indonesia and other African countries which led to the creation of the Asian-African Conference by former President Surkano.

Harahap said: “No, no. It is not really. We have a good view about Africa, especially Nigeria. But it is only a few, a few bad people. I think all the nations have a kind of human beings like that.” On the ill-treatment of Nigerians by the Indonesian Immigration authorities, Harahap said it only apply to a few Nigerians and was not targeted at the overall population.

He said three or four persons may have faced such harassment due to Indonesian immigration rules regarding lack of appropriate documents.

Harahap described Nigeria as “our brother and we have a very, very good relationship.” Earlier, Harahap had said the anniversary was to remind Indonesians at home and abroad of the struggle for freedom they undergone before attaining independence, which was not handed over to them freely.

He restated the Indonesian President’s message toall Indonesians to be motivated in order to enhance its infrastructure, economy and its aim to make a success out of the people while promoting prosperity and good relationship with other countries, especially African countries.

He explained that the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue was aimed at integrating with the world, especially the African countries.

He said Indonesia is always aware of its excellent relationship with Africa countries which formed the backdrop of the creation of the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue.